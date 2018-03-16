607 S Trent Ave

Enter this breathtaking, 2.36 acre estate in the heart of prestigious Wyomissing, and drive down a beautiful, tree-lined lane that flanks a majestic, sweeping front lawn. Classically built in 1923 with spacious living space, but modernized for a discerning family. This Georgian Revival style mansion with over 10,000 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths resides over the park-like property and in classic fashion, boasts dressed stone walls, pedimented dormers and a grand entrance highlighted by dentiled cornices. The front door opens to a 15' wide vestibule defined by another leaded glass door that flows directly into a center hall that is 30' long at the rear and opens to a beautiful garden patio that is also accessed from the kitchen. The 3 hall doors have classic leaded glass windows that bejewel the entry and center hall area. The majestic soaring 12' ceilings, exquisite moldings, including wainscoting, varied sized plank wood floors immediately set the stage for gracious entertaining. The large dining room that has a wood burning fireplace and conveniently located next to the professional, eat-in custom kitchen that has a Viking gas stove, Miele dishwasher, oversized 4'x6' island with sink, and Sub Zero refrigerator and lots of built-ins/. The kitchen has travertine floors, glass tile backsplash, and granite countertops. To the right off of the center hall, enter the 24.6'x 36' living room that has contemporary lighting, a working wood burning fireplace and oversized windows. The gracious living room flows right into the solarium that also has a wood burning fireplace, moldings, beautiful built-ins, Mercer tile floors, as well as other outstanding architectural elements. It opens to garden and patio for perfect flow when entertaining. A classic extra-wide staircase with a walnut banister, leads to the second and third floors. Beautiful, arched windows flank the staircase and lead to 4 large bedrooms which includes the master, 3 updated and absolutely gorgeous bathrooms as well as a custom room off the master. Continuing on to the third floor, there are 2 bedrooms and one beautiful bath. As well there is lovely space for a playroom, craft room, and home office. On the lower level of this exceptional home is a large game room with a huge working fireplace that is appointed with Mercer tile. This room is newly renovated, carpeted, and is the perfect retreat or party room. There is a 3 car heated attached garage leads into a mud room. This property includes the following Tax ID #'s: 96-4396-08-98-8043 (1.58 acres) and 96-4396-08-97-5992 (.78 acres) total is 2.36 Acres.