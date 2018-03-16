高端地产新闻
在售 - Scottsdale, AZ, United States - ¥24,043,602
免费询盘

Scottsdale, AZ, 85262 - United States

11057 E Distant Hills Drive

约¥24,043,602
原货币价格 $3,795,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 6725
    平方英尺 (0.59 英亩)

房产描述

Single Family - Detached - Scottsdale, AZ Stunning architecture by Craig Brown and superior craftsmanship by Manship Builders culminate in this magnificent hillside beauty. Breathtaking views of the mountains, sunsets and endless city lights. Exquisite finishes and functional design elements including stone and wood floors, handhewn beams, stacked stone Great Room fireplace, and venetian plaster walls. Lavish master suite, study with builtins, comfortable guest suites, wine cellar, studio with private view terrace, elevator and complete entertainment level with game room, media, exercise room and powder bath. Well-planned outdoor spaces including a separate casita, pool, spa and natural waterfall add to the tranquility of the amazing outdoor living spaces. Can be sold with or without Desert Mountain Equity Golf Membership.

上市日期: 2013年10月5日

MLS ID: 5009137

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties
代理经纪:
Kathy Reed
(480)262-1284

