St Felix De Villadeix, 24510 - France

Former hunting lodge at the heart of a 65 hectare estate (comprising 41 hectares of meadow and 24 hectares of woodland) :The central section houses a spacious entrance hall off which lead the reception rooms and a large kitchen - dining room with exposed oak beams.The side wings house bedrooms or master bedrooms and en-suite bathrooms on the ground and first floors.850m2 of living space overall around a charming inner courtyard :7 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, salon-library, winter salon, billiard's room, sports room, sauna.Laundry room, linen room, pool equipment room, wine cellar, shower-room-wc, easily accessed from inside and outside.OIL CENTRAL HEATING (VIESSMANN with water heater).OUTBUILDINGS : CARETAKER'S HOUSE : Ground floor : living room with fitted kitchen, shower-room-wc, laundry room. 1st floor : 2 bedropms, bathroom, separate wc.STABLE BLOCK : 21 horse boxes, riding ring, tack-room.Groom's apartment : kitchen, sitting room, 2 bedrooms-wc.Superb POOL 14m x 6m.TENNIS COURT, PETANQUE pitch.BUILDING equipped with powerful generators enabling power to entire property in the event of power outages.SOLD PARTLY FURNISHED.