高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Saint Pierre Quiberon, France - ¥9,646,629
免费询盘

Saint Pierre Quiberon, 56510 - France

约¥9,646,629
原货币价格 €1,239,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室

房产描述

Only 100 meters by foot from a small family beach in the beautiful bay of Quiberon, this beautiful stone house erected in 1996 is in perfect condition. Built on a plot of approximately 1.250 m², it is in a dead end alley of a residential area, at just 300 meters from the shops and the local weekly market. On the ground floor, living space with fireplace, kitchen and scullery, bedroom with en-suite shower room and dressing room. On the floor: 3 bedrooms (one of wich with en-suite shower room and dressing), shower room . Double garage. Living on the ground floor possible. Small sea view from the first floor. Nice services for this property. 1,180,000 EUR excluding fees. Agency fees: 5% extra to the purchaser. dont 5.00 % honoraires TTC à la charge de l'acquéreur.

联系方式

经纪公司：
DEMEURES DU LITTORAL
代理经纪:
DEMEURES DU LITTORAL
+33 (0)2 96 23 09 86

联系方式

经纪公司：
DEMEURES DU LITTORAL
代理经纪:
DEMEURES DU LITTORAL
+33 (0)2 96 23 09 86

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_