Saint Pierre Quiberon, 56510 - France

Only 100 meters by foot from a small family beach in the beautiful bay of Quiberon, this beautiful stone house erected in 1996 is in perfect condition. Built on a plot of approximately 1.250 m², it is in a dead end alley of a residential area, at just 300 meters from the shops and the local weekly market. On the ground floor, living space with fireplace, kitchen and scullery, bedroom with en-suite shower room and dressing room. On the floor: 3 bedrooms (one of wich with en-suite shower room and dressing), shower room . Double garage. Living on the ground floor possible. Small sea view from the first floor. Nice services for this property. 1,180,000 EUR excluding fees. Agency fees: 5% extra to the purchaser. dont 5.00 % honoraires TTC à la charge de l'acquéreur.