在售 - Lorgues, France - ¥9,342,982
Lorgues, 83510 - France

约¥9,342,982
原货币价格 €1,200,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室

房产描述

In an idyllic setting in a dominant position with a panoramic view and in absolute peace and quiet, come and discover this splendid charming villa, luxuriously appointed on 4000m2 of grounds.Comprising, on the ground floor : a very large living room opening onto a terrace, a lounge area with fireplace and insert, an open, equipped kitchen, with a garage. On the first floor, 3 bedrooms including a very good-sized master suite, a shower room and an office.Outside, a magnificent infinity pool with surrounding terrace, in secluded setting where you can unwind in relaxing surroundings.

联系方式

经纪公司：
PIERRE AZUR
代理经纪:
PIERRE AZUR
+33 (0)4 94 73 28 40

