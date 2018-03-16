Deauville, 14800 - France

This property is for sale. This home contains 11 rooms including 9 bedrooms and has a livable surface of 330 m². It has been renovated. The property includes a workshop. This home is located in a quiet area. This home is located close to a park. The property is bright. This residence has a fireplace. This home contains 1 kitchen, which is open-styled a bathtub and a shower room. It has 2 living rooms, 1 dining room and 1 study room. The entrance is managed by a superintendent. There is a garage. The property comprises a porch. The listed price is of 1260000.