在售 - Deauville, France - ¥9,810,131
Deauville, 14800 - France

约¥9,810,131
原货币价格 €1,260,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 9
    卧室

房产描述

This property is for sale. This home contains 11 rooms including 9 bedrooms and has a livable surface of 330 m². It has been renovated. The property includes a workshop. This home is located in a quiet area. This home is located close to a park. The property is bright. This residence has a fireplace. This home contains 1 kitchen, which is open-styled a bathtub and a shower room. It has 2 living rooms, 1 dining room and 1 study room. The entrance is managed by a superintendent. There is a garage. The property comprises a porch. The listed price is of 1260000.

联系方式

经纪公司：
WINSTONE & ASSOCIES
代理经纪:
WINSTONE & ASSOCIES
02 31 64 66 90

