Vauvenargues, 13126 - France

This property is for sale. This home is high standing ; it contains 10 rooms including 6 bedrooms and has a livable surface of 450 m². It has been renovated. The property includes a guest house. This home is located in a quiet area. This home offers a beautiful view ; furthermore, it is located close to a park. This fancy residence is costum-made. This home contains 1 kitchen. It has 1 living room of 70 m² 1 study room and a dressing room. The property contains a of 6000 m² ; it also has a swimming pool. This residence contains a games room.