高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Aix-en-provence, France - ¥38,423,015
免费询盘

Aix-en-provence, 13410 - France

约¥38,423,015
原货币价格 €4,935,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 19
    卧室

房产描述

Château from 1704, property describing its century, on a magnificent park à la française of 24 ha. This sumptuous Château of approx. 1650 sqm features an exceptional row of adjoining 6 reception rooms and 19 bedrooms on the first floor. Two wings surrounding an inner courtyard which offers further accommodations of approx 800sqm. These outbuildings include apartments, guest house, caretakers lodging, offices, chapel, orangery, 2 garages, and stables. Beautiful lawns with automatic watering, basins of which one of 400sqm, fountains, greenhouse, dovecote, swimming pool and ancient kennel transformed into a pool-house enhance the French gardens.

联系方式

经纪公司：
JOHN TAYLOR Aix-en-Provence
代理经纪:
JOHN TAYLOR Aix-en-Provence

联系方式

经纪公司：
JOHN TAYLOR Aix-en-Provence
代理经纪:
JOHN TAYLOR Aix-en-Provence

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_