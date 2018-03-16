Aix-en-provence, 13410 - France

Château from 1704, property describing its century, on a magnificent park à la française of 24 ha. This sumptuous Château of approx. 1650 sqm features an exceptional row of adjoining 6 reception rooms and 19 bedrooms on the first floor. Two wings surrounding an inner courtyard which offers further accommodations of approx 800sqm. These outbuildings include apartments, guest house, caretakers lodging, offices, chapel, orangery, 2 garages, and stables. Beautiful lawns with automatic watering, basins of which one of 400sqm, fountains, greenhouse, dovecote, swimming pool and ancient kennel transformed into a pool-house enhance the French gardens.