在售 - West Windsor, VT, United States - ¥16,472,560
West Windsor, VT, 05089 - United States

604 Delano Road

约¥16,472,560
原货币价格 $2,600,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 11
    浴室 (11 全卫)
  • 8200
    平方英尺 (53.21 英亩)

房产描述

Country retreat outside of Woodstock perfectly designed for gathering family and friends, with exceptional craftsmanship, open floor plan, stunning panoramic views of Mt. Ascutney and complete privacy. Designed by AIA award winning architect Michael Ertel, the custom 2-story connected stone Cape Farmhouse, c. 1990, offers 8,200 ± sq. ft. of living space with 6 bedrooms. Throughout the house are mural paintings, trompe d’oeil and faux finishes - tortoise shell mantels in the living room, tiger maple paneling in the library, and intricate wood inlay floors using southern pine, maple, walnut and cherry as well as an impressive great hall with fireplaces at each end, big windows facing the view and high ceilings. The AGA stove and fireplace add a coziness to the well-appointed kitchen detailed with painted wood floors with access to a brick porch. The spa has a shower/steam room, exercise room with hand painted murals on the walls, and hot tub with grand views of the mountains. There are 4 bedrooms in the main house, and 2 bedrooms with an additional sleeping alcove in the guest wing. Approached by a private drive through the extensively landscaped 53.21 acres, the property offers the best in private, country living in the heart of the beautiful equestrian countryside.

上市日期: 2017年11月1日

MLS ID: VT0623

联系方式

经纪公司：
LandVest, Inc.
代理经纪:
Story Jenks
802-238-1332

