604 Delano Road

Country retreat outside of Woodstock perfectly designed for gathering family and friends, with exceptional craftsmanship, open floor plan, stunning panoramic views of Mt. Ascutney and complete privacy. Designed by AIA award winning architect Michael Ertel, the custom 2-story connected stone Cape Farmhouse, c. 1990, offers 8,200 ± sq. ft. of living space with 6 bedrooms. Throughout the house are mural paintings, trompe d’oeil and faux finishes - tortoise shell mantels in the living room, tiger maple paneling in the library, and intricate wood inlay floors using southern pine, maple, walnut and cherry as well as an impressive great hall with fireplaces at each end, big windows facing the view and high ceilings. The AGA stove and fireplace add a coziness to the well-appointed kitchen detailed with painted wood floors with access to a brick porch. The spa has a shower/steam room, exercise room with hand painted murals on the walls, and hot tub with grand views of the mountains. There are 4 bedrooms in the main house, and 2 bedrooms with an additional sleeping alcove in the guest wing. Approached by a private drive through the extensively landscaped 53.21 acres, the property offers the best in private, country living in the heart of the beautiful equestrian countryside.