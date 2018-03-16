Evian Les Bains, 74500 - France

This property is for sale. This home contains 5 rooms including 4 bedrooms and has a livable surface of 240 m². The property includes an outbuilding. This home offers a view of the lake ; furthermore, it is located close to a park. This residence is costum-made and includes hardwood floors and a fireplace. This home contains 1 kitchen, which is open-styled and complete a bathtub and a shower room. It has 2 living rooms, 1 dining room, a games room and a laundry room. There is a garage. The property contains a of 1375 m² a porch.