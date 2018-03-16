高端地产新闻
在售 - Evian Les Bains, France - ¥6,968,307
Evian Les Bains, 74500 - France

约¥6,968,307
原货币价格 €895,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室

房产描述

This property is for sale. This home contains 5 rooms including 4 bedrooms and has a livable surface of 240 m². The property includes an outbuilding. This home offers a view of the lake ; furthermore, it is located close to a park. This residence is costum-made and includes hardwood floors and a fireplace. This home contains 1 kitchen, which is open-styled and complete a bathtub and a shower room. It has 2 living rooms, 1 dining room, a games room and a laundry room. There is a garage. The property contains a of 1375 m² a porch.

经纪公司：
LEMAN PROPERTY ASSOCIES
代理经纪:
LEMAN PROPERTY ASSOCIES
+33 (0)4 50 72 31 68

