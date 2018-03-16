Thuir, 66300 - France

Prestige mansion with swimming pool, garage and outbuildings located in the heart of a village near Thuir in Pyrénées-Orientales.18th century character property with renovated facade.Ground floor consists entrance hall, living room and library, dining room, kitchen and office. 1 bedroom with bathroom.First floor consists 5 bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms.Second floor consists loft (200 m²). 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.Garden (1,000 m²) with a swimming pool.Barn (150 m²) and 2 more levels (450 m²) potential.