在售 - Thuir, France - ¥7,513,315
Thuir, 66300 - France

约¥7,513,315
原货币价格 €965,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 10
    卧室

房产描述

Prestige mansion with swimming pool, garage and outbuildings located in the heart of a village near Thuir in Pyrénées-Orientales.18th century character property with renovated facade.Ground floor consists entrance hall, living room and library, dining room, kitchen and office. 1 bedroom with bathroom.First floor consists 5 bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms.Second floor consists loft (200 m²). 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.Garden (1,000 m²) with a swimming pool.Barn (150 m²) and 2 more levels (450 m²) potential.

联系方式

经纪公司：
ATKINS AND JONES IMMOBILIER
代理经纪:
ATKINS AND JONES IMMOBILIER

周边设施

周边设施
