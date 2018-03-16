高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Dinan, France - ¥7,343,584
免费询盘

Dinan, 22100 - France

约¥7,343,584
原货币价格 €943,200
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 13
    卧室

房产描述

10 minutes from Dinan, medieval town and 25 minutes from Saint Malo and the Emerald Coast with its beaches, property complex character renovated around a large courtyard with a mansion, three other houses in houses of use stones and a beautiful garden, building with a heated pool for the host business or famille.La interior restoration has retained the charm of the old with solid wood floors, fireplaces and potential for activity poutres.Fort hospitality and exceptional site near the large forests and attractions in the area. dont 4.80 % honoraires TTC à la charge de l'acquéreur.

联系方式

经纪公司：
Agence Maison Rouge - DINARD
代理经纪:
Agence Maison Rouge - DINARD
+33 (0)2 96 87 48 87

联系方式

经纪公司：
Agence Maison Rouge - DINARD
代理经纪:
Agence Maison Rouge - DINARD
+33 (0)2 96 87 48 87

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_