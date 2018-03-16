Dinan, 22100 - France

10 minutes from Dinan, medieval town and 25 minutes from Saint Malo and the Emerald Coast with its beaches, property complex character renovated around a large courtyard with a mansion, three other houses in houses of use stones and a beautiful garden, building with a heated pool for the host business or famille.La interior restoration has retained the charm of the old with solid wood floors, fireplaces and potential for activity poutres.Fort hospitality and exceptional site near the large forests and attractions in the area. dont 4.80 % honoraires TTC à la charge de l'acquéreur.