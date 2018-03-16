Tours, 37000 - France

Ref.3053 : French property for sale near Tours.Situated some 18miles from the city of Tours (train station and airport) this elegant manor house in Directoire style is hidden in the middle of a haven of greenery thanks to a charming park composed by ornamental trees of several different species.Of about 540sqm of living space, the manor house comprises: On the ground floor: entrance hall with stairway and toilet, sitting room, library, dining room, kitchen and a large bedroom with bathroom.On the first floor: 4 bedrooms, study, 3 bathrooms and toilet, laundry.On the second floor: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and toilet. Above, attic space awaiting conversion.In the basement: boiler room (oil-fired) and staff rooms.The outbuildings comprise:A secondary house of about 115sqm (restored back in 2000 and currently used as a holiday accommodation) with sitting room-kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, toilet. Oil-fired central heating system. Private garden of about 2000m2. A caretaker' s house used also as a holiday accommodation, with sitting room with fireplace, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, toilet and attic space awaiting conversion.3 large garages with attic space awaiting conversion (200sqm), old closed barn that can be converted.Tennis court and heated pool (5x11m)The land, of about 14 acres, is composed on half of it, of a nice English style park planted with majestic trees of different species, and the other half of woods and meadows. It is a real haven of greenery.