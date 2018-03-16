高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Cordes-sur-ciel, France - ¥7,357,598
免费询盘

Cordes-sur-ciel, 81170 - France

约¥7,357,598
原货币价格 €945,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 9
    卧室

房产描述

Hilltop French property renovated in 2003 located in a village, 40 minutes North of Albi. Main house (200 m²) ground floor comprises entrance hall, living room, fitted kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 2 WC. Access to a large terrace. First floor comprises a mezzanine, 1 bedroom with ensuite bathroom, dressing room and WC. Access to a terrace. Access to a workshop (102 m²) to be renovated for habitation. Outbuildings: Apartment (102 m²) comprises a living room with open-plan kitchen, 1 bedroom with ensuite bathroom, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and WC. Access to a terrace. Garage for 4 vehicles and cellars. Park with swimming pool (12.5m x 6m) and pond. Panoramic views.

联系方式

经纪公司：
ATKINS AND JONES IMMOBILIER
代理经纪:
ATKINS AND JONES IMMOBILIER

联系方式

经纪公司：
ATKINS AND JONES IMMOBILIER
代理经纪:
ATKINS AND JONES IMMOBILIER

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_