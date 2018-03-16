Cordes-sur-ciel, 81170 - France

Hilltop French property renovated in 2003 located in a village, 40 minutes North of Albi. Main house (200 m²) ground floor comprises entrance hall, living room, fitted kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 2 WC. Access to a large terrace. First floor comprises a mezzanine, 1 bedroom with ensuite bathroom, dressing room and WC. Access to a terrace. Access to a workshop (102 m²) to be renovated for habitation. Outbuildings: Apartment (102 m²) comprises a living room with open-plan kitchen, 1 bedroom with ensuite bathroom, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and WC. Access to a terrace. Garage for 4 vehicles and cellars. Park with swimming pool (12.5m x 6m) and pond. Panoramic views.