Hossegor, 40150 - France

Facing south on a beautiful plot of 2720 m2, this villa was designed by an architect from the Beaux Arts and it offers a very good quality of construction. Opened on a beautiful landscaped garden with direct access to the golf of Hossegor, the house develops over 230 m2 of living space. A beautiful entrance leads to a vast living room of more than 70 m2 with fireplace, widely open to the garden and pool area.Still on ground floor, separated kitchen, parental suite with its complete bathroom, office can serve as room and a room of water. Upstairs, a mezzanine office, three other bedrooms, bathroom and shower room, and an attic room that can serve as a games room. The living room and the master suite offer superb views of the garden and the golf course. In annexes, linen-boiler room, separate garage with shed, double car port, technical room and wine cellar. The heated swimming pool is exposed south, and sheltered from any vis-à-vis. The house is equipped with solar panels for hot water. This luxury property benefits from a privileged environment, on a dream location, a few minutes from the center of Hossegor and the beaches. Agence TERRES & OCÉAN Immobilier www.terresetocean.com @terresetoceanimmobilier Hossegor et Biarritz - real estate