Le Lavandou, 83980 - France

Downtown with views on the marina and the sea - Tremendous charm and generous dimensions for this spruce town house of 240 sq.m which welcomes you by a spacious entrance hall leading onto the independent fitted kitchen, the dining room, the living space/hearth with sloping ceilings leading onto a sunny terrace and a bedroom with en-suite bathroom opening onto a covered terrace. On the mezzanine, a large office/library and a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and its sun-deck with view on the marina and the sea. On the ground floor, a further bedroom with en-suite bathroom and a spacious room of 27 sq.m convertible in other suite opening onto the terrace garden, utility and laundry rooms, large garage and 9m x 4m pool on 1,842 sq.m of fenced and landscaped grounds. The house is set amidst pleasant quiet residential area, right next to the shops, marina and beaches. Must be viewed ! contact@chatel-properties.com - +33 (0)7 68 03 14 13