Paris 3ème, 75003 - France

Located in the north of the Marais on the 4th and 5th (top floor) close to the Subway Temple, all shops and schools. This apartment renovated by an interior architect will seduce you! It is composed of numerous spaces of tidying up with apparent beams of time. This property is composed of 4 rooms, a large living room, a dining room with open kitchen and fully equipped, 2 bedrooms, two dressing rooms, a bathroom with bath and shower, separate toilet and large healthy cellar In basement of 13M2. Prestigious benefits: Common part of charm completely secured under video surveillance, big place to bike, true blow of heart, apartment very bright and very calm. Nicolas DJAFERI 0634226276 https://sites.google.com/a/coldwellbanker.fr/honoraires-coldwellbanker-demeure-prestige/