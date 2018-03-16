26 - France

MONTELIMAR 5 KM Exceptional location for this property with two towers of the 12 th century, 500 m² of living space including a 'maison de maitre ' and two separate restored flats, outbuildings with 10 hectares in one plot. Main house : Hall 23 m² Vaulted kitchen 22 m² Dining room 31 m² Salon 43 m² Shower wc 7 m² Office 30 m² access garden Wc 1 st floor: Landing 10 m² Reception room 17 m² 4 bedrooms 15,16, 18 & 28 m² Shower wc 4 m² Bathroom 5 m² Library 30 m² 2 nd floor: 2 rooms or bedrooms 18 & 31 m² Bedroom 9 m² Outbuildings: Enclosed courtyard , workshops 16 & 17 m², room 17 m² Barn 65 m², hangar 205 m²