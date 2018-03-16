St Tropez, 83990 - France

Saint Tropez - 10 minutes walk from the Place des Lices located in a privileged and secure environment, quiet and enjoying beautiful views of the sea and the countryside, this property is ideal for living all year round or for holidays. volumes and large openings on the outside are a key to the comfort of this villa. The ground floor includes a nice bright room with lounge, fireplace, dining room, fully equipped kitchen, 3 suites, fitness room, laundry room and garage. upstairs, a master with sea view and terrace, and three other suites, one with terrace also. the landscaped grounds of 2400m2 well maintained and widely planted integrates the pool area with its shed and its beautiful beach. a parking space for fifteen vehicles is included in the property.