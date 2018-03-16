高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Port Grimaud, France - ¥14,403,764
免费询盘

Port Grimaud, 83310 - France

约¥14,403,764
原货币价格 €1,850,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 8
    卧室

房产描述

Port Grimaud South  2 Fisherman's houses with 5 x 2 rooms (170 sqm in total) with 2 moorings of 17 x 8, 50 m close to the beach and 2 parking spaces. Each one is retaining the original plan with on : - Ground floor, the living room ( the stairs are opposite and the 2 kitchen can be converted into a large. open views and parkings in front of the house. - First floor, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 separate toilets - Second floor, 4 other bedrooms that can be transformed as master ensuite bedrooms with real woodroab. 2 parking space close to the entrance complete the package.

联系方式

经纪公司：
IMMOBILIERE DE LA CITE
代理经纪:
IMMOBILIERE DE LA CITE
+33 (0)4 94 56 03 17

联系方式

经纪公司：
IMMOBILIERE DE LA CITE
代理经纪:
IMMOBILIERE DE LA CITE
+33 (0)4 94 56 03 17

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_