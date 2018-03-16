35 Manor Road

Once in a lifetime an opportunity of the ultimate lifestyle presents itself. Located on a desired street in Wyckoff , with lush landscape and a pool with waterfall this spectacular 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home will allow you to experience serene and tranquil modern living and create a magnificent backdrop for either elegant or casual entertaining. You need not leave this flawless Bergen County home unless of course you wish to attend an executive meeting in NYC, just 30 minutes away. There is an endless variety of hobby, recreation, and sporting venues, be it the Indian Trail Club minutes away or Madison Square Garden. This favored geographical location is guaranteed to please.



