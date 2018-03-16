高端地产新闻
在售 - Palmetto Bay, FL, United States - ¥7,761,110
Palmetto Bay, FL, 33158 - United States

13851, 67 Ct

约¥7,761,110
原货币价格 $1,225,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4805
    平方英尺

房产描述

Beautiful bright home in exclusive gated community of 16 homes. This home has just what today's buyer is looking for: five bedrooms plus office, four and a half baths, soaring 25-foot ceilings, marble floors, huge gourmet kitchen with island and breakfast room, wood burning fireplace, indoor laundry, resort-style screened pool, new roof and so much more. Gracious master suite opens to pool and features dual sinks, separate tub and shower and two huge walk-in closets. Lush tropical landscaping outside, as well as community tennis courts.

MLS ID: A10398344

分部：
EWM Realty International
代理经纪:
Lynley Walker Ciorobea
305-960-2400
代理经纪:
EWM Realty International

