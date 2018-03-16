13851, 67 Ct

Beautiful bright home in exclusive gated community of 16 homes. This home has just what today's buyer is looking for: five bedrooms plus office, four and a half baths, soaring 25-foot ceilings, marble floors, huge gourmet kitchen with island and breakfast room, wood burning fireplace, indoor laundry, resort-style screened pool, new roof and so much more. Gracious master suite opens to pool and features dual sinks, separate tub and shower and two huge walk-in closets. Lush tropical landscaping outside, as well as community tennis courts.