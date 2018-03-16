高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Notting Hill, United Kingdom - ¥46,377,067
免费询盘

Notting Hill, United Kingdom

Victoria Gardens

约¥46,377,067
原货币价格 £5,250,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3452
    平方英尺

房产描述

Hyde House is a newly built, five bedroom family home sympathetically designed to blend into the traditional Notting Hill streetscape of Victoria Gardens. The house boasts 3,444 square feet (320 square meters) of space with a lower ground floor kitchen / family room which opens up onto a courtyard garden. The ground floor comprises a more formal reception room and separtate study. The master bedroom suite occupies the entire first floor featuring a generous dressing room and large contemporary bathroom. There are a further two bedrooms, both with en-suite bathrooms, on the top floor with a shared study area connecting the two rooms. The house benefits from a secure underground parking space toegther with secure cycle and motorbike parking. Perfectly located with excellent transport links, Hyde House is also moments from the green spaces of Holland Park and Kensington Gardens.

MLS ID: LNW170029

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_