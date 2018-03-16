Hyde House is a newly built, five bedroom family home sympathetically designed to blend into the traditional Notting Hill streetscape of Victoria Gardens. The house boasts 3,444 square feet (320 square meters) of space with a lower ground floor kitchen / family room which opens up onto a courtyard garden. The ground floor comprises a more formal reception room and separtate study. The master bedroom suite occupies the entire first floor featuring a generous dressing room and large contemporary bathroom. There are a further two bedrooms, both with en-suite bathrooms, on the top floor with a shared study area connecting the two rooms. The house benefits from a secure underground parking space toegther with secure cycle and motorbike parking. Perfectly located with excellent transport links, Hyde House is also moments from the green spaces of Holland Park and Kensington Gardens.