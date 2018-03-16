高端地产新闻
在售 - Chamonix-mont-blanc, France - ¥7,778,033
Chamonix-mont-blanc, 74400 - France

约¥7,778,033
原货币价格 €999,000
公寓

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)
  • 1346
    平方英尺

房产描述

Chamonix - New Semi-detached Chalet - 4 Beds. Close to Chamonix Centre, this small development of just three buildings, offers a total of six semi-detached, two storey chalets, built using traditional local materials and retaining an alpine exterior whilst providing a contemporary, open-plan interior perfect for modern living. The chalet is composed as follows: Ground Floor; Entrance, large living-dining room with open plan kitchen and garden access, en-suite master bedroom. First floor; three further en-suite bedrooms with balcony access. Garage, Cave and private garden of 175sqm, complete this property.

MLS ID: A-63179

经纪公司：
Barnes International
分部：
BARNES MONT-BLANC CHAMONIX
代理经纪:
BARNES MONT-BLANC CHAMONIX
+33 (0)4 50 18 52 38

