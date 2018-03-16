Chamonix-mont-blanc, 74400 - France

Chamonix - New Semi-detached Chalet - 4 Beds. Close to Chamonix Centre, this small development of just three buildings, offers a total of six semi-detached, two storey chalets, built using traditional local materials and retaining an alpine exterior whilst providing a contemporary, open-plan interior perfect for modern living. The chalet is composed as follows: Ground Floor; Entrance, large living-dining room with open plan kitchen and garden access, en-suite master bedroom. First floor; three further en-suite bedrooms with balcony access. Garage, Cave and private garden of 175sqm, complete this property.