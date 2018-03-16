高端地产新闻
在售 - Barbados - ¥22,174,600
Barbados

Mullins Beach, St. Peter, Barbados

约¥22,174,600
原货币价格 $3,500,000
其他

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)

房产描述

These two combined properties form a charming breachfront property overlooking the famous Mullins Bay on Barbados' Platinum Coast.

These two combined properties form a charming breachfront property overlooking the famous Mullins Bay on Barbados' Platinum Coast. The extensive property offers a 5 bedroom villa through the combination of Sunset Reach and Easy Reach.

Sunset Reach is a 2 bedroom villa with en suite bathrooms, a well-equipped kitchen and living room. The living room flows onto a spacious terrace offering stunning sea views and alfresco dining.

Easy Reach features 3 bedrooms with en suite bathrooms. The master suite is positioned on the upper level and includes a private balcony with breathtaking sea views. The lower level contains two guest suites, modern kitchen and a spacious living room that opens out to a covered dining terrace.

Positioned just feet from the water's edge is the key feature of the properties - the large sundeck with direct access to a beautiful beach.
Sunset Reach - Easy Reach is located within close proximity to both historic towns Holetown and Speightstown granting them quick access to a variety of amenities such as banks, supermarkets, shopping centres, Limegrove Lifestyle Center, fine dining and nightlife.

联系方式

经纪公司：
Cluttons LLP
代理经纪:
International
+44 (0) 20 7408 1010

