Mullins Beach, St. Peter, Barbados

房产描述

These two combined properties form a charming breachfront property overlooking the famous Mullins Bay on Barbados' Platinum Coast. The extensive property offers a 5 bedroom villa through the combination of Sunset Reach and Easy Reach.



Sunset Reach is a 2 bedroom villa with en suite bathrooms, a well-equipped kitchen and living room. The living room flows onto a spacious terrace offering stunning sea views and alfresco dining.



Easy Reach features 3 bedrooms with en suite bathrooms. The master suite is positioned on the upper level and includes a private balcony with breathtaking sea views. The lower level contains two guest suites, modern kitchen and a spacious living room that opens out to a covered dining terrace.



Positioned just feet from the water's edge is the key feature of the properties - the large sundeck with direct access to a beautiful beach.

Sunset Reach - Easy Reach is located within close proximity to both historic towns Holetown and Speightstown granting them quick access to a variety of amenities such as banks, supermarkets, shopping centres, Limegrove Lifestyle Center, fine dining and nightlife.

