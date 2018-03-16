Sunset Strip - Hollywood Hills West (C03), Los Angeles (city), 90069 - United States
1790 Viewmont Dr
约¥17,106,120
原货币价格 $2,700,000
独立家庭住宅
详情
3
卧室
2
浴室 (2 全卫)
2850
平方英尺
房产描述
CITY AND OCEAN VIEWS! Idyllic location with upside potential to become your private Shangri-La. Built 1939 on an approx.12,000 sq. ft. flat lot with ample room to remodel or rebuild, the home features three bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths with many upgrades throughout for the buyer who needs a Sunset Strip pad for weekend adventures or for the creative dreamer who wants to create their "mansion in the sky!" The property features park-like grounds with sparkling pool and mature landscaping. A Truly Unique Property!