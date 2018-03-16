1790 Viewmont Dr

房产描述

CITY AND OCEAN VIEWS! Idyllic location with upside potential to become your private Shangri-La. Built 1939 on an approx.12,000 sq. ft. flat lot with ample room to remodel or rebuild, the home features three bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths with many upgrades throughout for the buyer who needs a Sunset Strip pad for weekend adventures or for the creative dreamer who wants to create their "mansion in the sky!" The property features park-like grounds with sparkling pool and mature landscaping. A Truly Unique Property!