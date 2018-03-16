高端地产新闻
在售 - Los Angeles (city), United States - ¥17,106,120
Sunset Strip - Hollywood Hills West (C03), Los Angeles (city), 90069 - United States

1790 Viewmont Dr

约¥17,106,120
原货币价格 $2,700,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 2850
    平方英尺

房产描述

CITY AND OCEAN VIEWS! Idyllic location with upside potential to become your private Shangri-La. Built 1939 on an approx.12,000 sq. ft. flat lot with ample room to remodel or rebuild, the home features three bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths with many upgrades throughout for the buyer who needs a Sunset Strip pad for weekend adventures or for the creative dreamer who wants to create their "mansion in the sky!" The property features park-like grounds with sparkling pool and mature landscaping. A Truly Unique Property!

上市日期: 2018年1月10日

MLS ID: 18302114

联系方式

分部：
Beverly Hills
代理经纪:
John Steiner

周边设施

周边设施
