房产描述

Fantastic 2 bedroom/2 bath residence at the renowned Setai South Beach. Furnished with the Setai Hotel Furniture Package giving one the ability to put the condo into the hotel program if desired. Beautiful NW corner with an expansive balcony and spectacular ocean and downtown skyline views. Floor-to-ceiling windows, gorgeous kitchen and bathroom, wood floors throughout. Live the Setai lifestyle with five-star services and amenities.