在售 - Stamford, United States - ¥7,279,604
Stamford, 06905 - United States

64 Sweet Briar Road

约¥7,279,604
原货币价格 $1,149,000
其他

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 5 半卫)
  • 4634
    平方英尺 (1.0 英亩)

房产描述

Nestled in desirable Newfield on a quiet and convenient cul-de-sac sits this exquisitely renovated 4,600 square foot Colonial on a lovely level acre. The present owners have painstakingly preserved the integrity of the property yet created a modern feel to a home with wonderful Stamford History, character and charm. Through their efforts they have created an amazing gourmet Eat-in kitchen with modern, high end appliances and marble countertops while incorporating the original charm of the sitting room and fireplace. The heart of the home opens to a nicely proportioned deck overlooking a heated gunite pool and private yard. The Great room boasts 10' ceilings, stone fireplace, wide plank flooring, conveniently placed powder room and pre-plumbed area for wet bar. The master suite features sitting room updated bath and large walk-in closet. The finished portion of the large lower level has a kitchenette and opens to the outdoors. With city water, sewer, C/A and steps away from King School, Italian Center, JCC and Sterling Farms this is a perfect place to call home.

MLS ID: 170037061

分部：
Halstead Property
代理经纪:
Dave Campana
203-329-8801
代理经纪:
Halstead Property

