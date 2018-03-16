64 Sweet Briar Road

房产描述

Nestled in desirable Newfield on a quiet and convenient cul-de-sac sits this exquisitely renovated 4,600 square foot Colonial on a lovely level acre. The present owners have painstakingly preserved the integrity of the property yet created a modern feel to a home with wonderful Stamford History, character and charm. Through their efforts they have created an amazing gourmet Eat-in kitchen with modern, high end appliances and marble countertops while incorporating the original charm of the sitting room and fireplace. The heart of the home opens to a nicely proportioned deck overlooking a heated gunite pool and private yard. The Great room boasts 10' ceilings, stone fireplace, wide plank flooring, conveniently placed powder room and pre-plumbed area for wet bar. The master suite features sitting room updated bath and large walk-in closet. The finished portion of the large lower level has a kitchenette and opens to the outdoors. With city water, sewer, C/A and steps away from King School, Italian Center, JCC and Sterling Farms this is a perfect place to call home.