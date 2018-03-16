高端地产新闻
在售 - Orinda, CA, United States - ¥18,240,192
Orinda, CA, 94563 - United States

120 Sleepy Hollow Lane

约¥18,240,192
原货币价格 $2,879,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4045
    平方英尺 (26190.0 英亩)

房产描述

New Price! Rare new construction in Sleepy Hollow! Brand new 4045 sq ft single level home. Dramatic high ceilings and oversized windows to take in the beautiful setting. Spacious chef's kitchen with granite island, stainless steel high end appliances and walk in pantry opens onto inviting family room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Elegant formal living & dining rooms. Four bedrooms, each with it's own bath, plus office/study. Master suite features a wonderful sunny sitting room, walk in closet and luxurious bathroom. Patio areas for entertaining and enjoyment of the park-like setting. 3 car attached garage. Fabulous location.

上市日期: 2018年1月11日

MLS ID: 40807354

联系方式

经纪公司：
Pacific Union International Inc.
代理经纪:
Rob Olson

周边设施

周边设施
