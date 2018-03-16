高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Fort Lauderdale, FL, United States - ¥7,127,550
免费询盘

Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33308 - United States

3115 Ne 27th St

约¥7,127,550
原货币价格 $1,125,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3599
    平方英尺

房产描述

New Price. Attention Boaters and Beach lovers. Ocean access with No Fixed Bridges. 40' protected intracoastal frontage in Dolphin Isles. Enjoy a daily parade of boats on your private patio with dock, boat lift (as is) and PWC lift. Charming Triple split floor 4 bedrooms 3 full bath single story Totally renovated in 2000. Great entertainment house with two full kitchens. Perfect for in-laws or Multi-generation family. Walk to beach, Bokampers, Shooters, shopping, restaurants and water taxi to Las Olas. Manicured corner lot with circular driveway. Fully fenced yard for privacy. Family room with wall of windows and Pine wood ceiling/floors. Oversized pool with 2.5 car garage. Zoned R-15 Multi-unit Res with Re-developement potential.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: A10397247

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Rose Sklar
9542983616

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Rose Sklar
9542983616

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_