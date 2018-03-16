3115 Ne 27th St

New Price. Attention Boaters and Beach lovers. Ocean access with No Fixed Bridges. 40' protected intracoastal frontage in Dolphin Isles. Enjoy a daily parade of boats on your private patio with dock, boat lift (as is) and PWC lift. Charming Triple split floor 4 bedrooms 3 full bath single story Totally renovated in 2000. Great entertainment house with two full kitchens. Perfect for in-laws or Multi-generation family. Walk to beach, Bokampers, Shooters, shopping, restaurants and water taxi to Las Olas. Manicured corner lot with circular driveway. Fully fenced yard for privacy. Family room with wall of windows and Pine wood ceiling/floors. Oversized pool with 2.5 car garage. Zoned R-15 Multi-unit Res with Re-developement potential.



