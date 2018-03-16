高端地产新闻
在售 - Honolulu, HI, United States - ¥82,046,020
Honolulu, HI, 96816 - United States

4471 Kahala Avenue

约¥82,046,020
原货币价格 $12,950,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6.5
    浴室 (6 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 7040
    平方英尺

房产描述

Elegant, gracious Kahala Avenue Oceanfront estate property - ready to move in! Avenue to Ocean - BEST VALUE ON THE AVENUE. A dramatic entry courtyard with free form sculptural garden, fishpond and waterfall sets the stage for indoor / outdoor island style luxury featuring custom reclaimed hardwood floors, high ceilings, 6 spacious bedroom / bath suites, and beautifully landscaped grounds surrounding pool, spa, waterfall designed to embrace the ocean. A unique private oasis. Look for video icon under MLS Photo.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 201800799

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties
代理经纪:
Anne Oliver
8087483480

