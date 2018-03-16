675 Norfleet Road

房产描述

Fabulous price reduction on this beautifully maintained, classic Charleston-style brick home with 2 wrap around porches. Sited on a slight hill across from Springlake Park and next to The Beltline, Bobby Jones Golf Course, Bitsy Grant Tennis Center & the shops & restaurants of Howell Mill-this is the perfect "Intown" home. Plenty of entertaining room inside-in the formal & casual rooms and outside-on the walk-out stone patio & flat backyard. The kitchen opens to the family room with fireplace, the basement is finished with a guest suite, playroom & lots of built-ins