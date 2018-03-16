高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Atlanta, United States - ¥6,652,380
免费询盘

Atlanta, 30305 - United States

675 Norfleet Road

约¥6,652,380
原货币价格 $1,050,000
其他

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

Fabulous price reduction on this beautifully maintained, classic Charleston-style brick home with 2 wrap around porches. Sited on a slight hill across from Springlake Park and next to The Beltline, Bobby Jones Golf Course, Bitsy Grant Tennis Center & the shops & restaurants of Howell Mill-this is the perfect "Intown" home. Plenty of entertaining room inside-in the formal & casual rooms and outside-on the walk-out stone patio & flat backyard. The kitchen opens to the family room with fireplace, the basement is finished with a guest suite, playroom & lots of built-ins

MLS ID: F1801120028700010

联系方式

分部：
HARRY NORMAN REALTORS
代理经纪:
Kathy Olmstead
(404) 550-5203

联系方式

分部：
HARRY NORMAN REALTORS
代理经纪:
Kathy Olmstead
(404) 550-5203

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_