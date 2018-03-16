高端地产新闻
在售 - Jackson, United States - ¥15,807,322
Jackson, 83001 - United States

14170 S Wagon Road

约¥15,807,322
原货币价格 $2,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3741
    平方英尺 (0.31 英亩)

房产描述

The Caddis Lodge home is a unique new offering with resort-zoning allowing owners to place this property into short-term rental management at their election. Located in the center of Snake River Sporting Club yet facing towards the horizon, the homes of Caddis Court never vary in their superlative craftsmanship and lie directly on the Weiskopf-designed golf course. Each home is designed to uniquely maximize the views down the Snake River Canyon and up into lush mountains of Bridger-Teton Nat'l Forest. Heavy timber Lodge-style beam work, rustic plank flooring, and river rock complete a contemporary palette that is still very much of the West. A generous outdoor deck creates the extended family living spaces that spark tall tales around the campfire and nurture an authentic spirit of place.

MLS ID: F1801121441700035

联系方式

分部：
Jackson Hole Real Estate
代理经纪:
Sporting Club Realty

