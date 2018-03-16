V.2560 - Wow! Newly remodeled in the highly popular 'coastal contemporary' style, featuring white 'shaker style' cabinetry, cool granites, wood flooring throughout, plus new fixtures, hardware, lighting, ceiling fans and custom closets. Spacious master with 'Juliette' balcony and sitting/desk area, plus spacious 3rd floor family room/den with balcony that could be a second master. This gorgeous townhome has a two-car attached garage, elevator, and private pool and patio - a perfect spot to relax under the shady trees. Ideally located and in walking distance of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street restaurants, and theater, shopping, parks, white sand beaches and all the other highlights of Old Naples. Dog friendly, and with only two condos in the association there are no fixed monthly fees as common expenses are shared between the property owners.