在售 - Naples, FL, United States - ¥11,372,402
Naples, FL, 34102 - United States

991, 8th

约¥11,372,402
原货币价格 $1,795,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2524
    平方英尺

房产描述

V.2560 - Wow! Newly remodeled in the highly popular 'coastal contemporary' style, featuring white 'shaker style' cabinetry, cool granites, wood flooring throughout, plus new fixtures, hardware, lighting, ceiling fans and custom closets. Spacious master with 'Juliette' balcony and sitting/desk area, plus spacious 3rd floor family room/den with balcony that could be a second master. This gorgeous townhome has a two-car attached garage, elevator, and private pool and patio - a perfect spot to relax under the shady trees. Ideally located and in walking distance of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street restaurants, and theater, shopping, parks, white sand beaches and all the other highlights of Old Naples. Dog friendly, and with only two condos in the association there are no fixed monthly fees as common expenses are shared between the property owners.

MLS ID: 218002625

联系方式

分部：
John R. Wood Properties
代理经纪:
Lyn Reddy
239-216-6506
代理经纪:
John R. Wood Properties

