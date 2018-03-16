9, Pohutukawa Road, Beachlands

Offers are wanted immediately on this prime coastal waterfront home positioned on a large land holding of 1,416 sqm. Whether you choose to renovate the current property or completely start from scratch; when an opportunity presents itself in this very desirable and much sought-after location - there is no time to sit back and wait! Nestled well back from the road this well-presented weatherboard home with four/five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and open plan living with high ceilings accommodates large family living with plenty of off street parking and an X-large garage that can house a multitude of cars. After a hard day at work grab a glass of your favourite tipple and find a peaceful spot outside on the large deck that overlooks the beautiful Waitemata Harbour. With stunning views and family-friendly beaches so close by, you will feel like you are on a permanent holiday. There is room to add a pool on the front lawn or play a game of cricket with the kids while enjoying the stunning vista out to the north. The scene is set - this waterfront property offers an unsurpassed lifestyle! Make it a priority to view.