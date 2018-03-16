2430 Hwy 20

Beaver Lodge resort is nestled in Colville National Forest and located on beautiful Lake Gillette. The resort is open year around. During the spring through fall fishing season, Lake Gillette is noted for excellent cutthroat and brook trout fishing. Fall and winter offer hunting and various snow activities. The lodge is near an excellent trail system for ORV, snowmobiling, cross-country skiing and hiking. There is a general store with convenience items, beer/wine, gas/propane and recreational equipment rentals. There is a cafe with a deck overlooking the lake. Beaver Lodge is located on Tiger Pass just 25 miles east of Colville on Hwy 20. It is one of the most beautiful year round vacation spots in Washington. Beaver Lodge has numerous lakeside cabins, RV sites and tent sites.

Additional Property Details