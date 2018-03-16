高端地产新闻
在售 - Colville, WA, United States - ¥6,969,160
Colville, WA, 99114 - United States

2430 Hwy 20

约¥6,969,160
原货币价格 $1,100,000

详情

  • 7300
    平方英尺

房产描述

Beaver Lodge resort is nestled in Colville National Forest and located on beautiful Lake Gillette. The resort is open year around. During the spring through fall fishing season, Lake Gillette is noted for excellent cutthroat and brook trout fishing. Fall and winter offer hunting and various snow activities. The lodge is near an excellent trail system for ORV, snowmobiling, cross-country skiing and hiking. There is a general store with convenience items, beer/wine, gas/propane and recreational equipment rentals. There is a cafe with a deck overlooking the lake. Beaver Lodge is located on Tiger Pass just 25 miles east of Colville on Hwy 20. It is one of the most beautiful year round vacation spots in Washington. Beaver Lodge has numerous lakeside cabins, RV sites and tent sites.
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 18-198

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller
代理经纪:
Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller
2087652222

联系方式

