Westlake Village (WV), Westlake Village, 91362 - United States
4100 Valley Spring Drive
约¥15,173,762
原货币价格 $2,395,000
独立家庭住宅
4
卧室
5
浴室 (5 全卫)
4726
平方英尺
Updated Single Story Entertainers Paradise located in prestigious North Ranch! Situated on a private, corner lot, this stunning single story estate features a paid Solar Electrical System, 4 Br 4 Ba and approx. 4,726SF of open living space which includes a 609SF pool house with vaulted beam ceilings, kitchenette with quartz counters and full bath. Upon entering, your senses are overloaded with an abundance of natural light, soaring beam ceilings, and a clear view to the private rear yard. Amenities include 3 guest suites, sunken family room and mezzanine with fireplaces, formal living room, formal dining room with vaulted beam ceilings, and an incredible, open kitchen with oversized island, Viking appliances, quartz counter tops and large breakfast area with vaulted, bead board ceilings.