在售 - Westlake Village, United States - ¥15,173,762
Westlake Village (WV), Westlake Village, 91362 - United States

4100 Valley Spring Drive

约¥15,173,762
原货币价格 $2,395,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4726
    平方英尺

房产描述

Updated Single Story Entertainers Paradise located in prestigious North Ranch! Situated on a private, corner lot, this stunning single story estate features a paid Solar Electrical System, 4 Br 4 Ba and approx. 4,726SF of open living space which includes a 609SF pool house with vaulted beam ceilings, kitchenette with quartz counters and full bath. Upon entering, your senses are overloaded with an abundance of natural light, soaring beam ceilings, and a clear view to the private rear yard. Amenities include 3 guest suites, sunken family room and mezzanine with fireplaces, formal living room, formal dining room with vaulted beam ceilings, and an incredible, open kitchen with oversized island, Viking appliances, quartz counter tops and large breakfast area with vaulted, bead board ceilings.

房产特征

  • 灰泥粉刷外墙

    上市日期: 2018年1月9日

    MLS ID: 218000313

    联系方式

    分部：
    Westlake Village
    代理经纪:
    Ryan Shimp
    +1 818 314 8606

    周边设施

    周边设施
