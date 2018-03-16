567 W 5200 North

房产描述

Great Ranch Home and Horse Property located right in the Middle of the Snyderville Basin. This home, located near the end of 5200 North, is very quiet and secluded yet is just minutes to the town of Park City, all the ski areas and Kimball Junction. Situated on a large, level 4.54 acre lot, this home with barn has unblocked southern views to the mountains and ski areas. The home was updated in the mid-2000's and enjoys a main floor master bedroom and separate family room and guest bedroom. Large south facing decks are great for entertaining. The barn has eight stalls along with heated tack room and small guest quarters with bath. This could be your dream location in the heart of Park City.