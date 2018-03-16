144 Willadel Drive

Exquisite waterfront luxury estate home with over 13,000 square feet of gorgeous waterfront living space! Enjoy living at the pinnacle of luxury in the heart of paradise. Dreamy cascading grounds surround this premier dream home with stunning open water views. The front gate entry opens into a meticulously landscaped entrance with a serene courtyard and peaceful Koi pond. A four-car garage and full guesthouse greet you. The front home entry provides you with a staircase, powder room, elevator, and an opulent hand-carved bar and cabinet feature with a wine cellar. The home is well planned with a large family room and an informal dining area, that leads to an expansive gourmet kitchen with an adjacent pantry area, full bath and a mud room. To the left of the main entrance is a fabulous gallery leading to the living room, formal dining room, and library that leads to the master bedroom wing. There are three large en-suites on the second floor with baths and a private theatre on the second floor accessible by the elevator. A massive covered porch perfect for sipping wine or sitting and relaxing watching the sunset showcases gorgeous views of the rear grounds. Stepping-stones guide you to the lower pool with an elegant waterfall and a world-class water slide, Jacuzzi, rec house, a tennis court, theater, outdoor grill, and the open water of the Intercostal to the Gulf of Mexico. Priceless view, stunning grounds, and the age of the house with every amenity for any lifestyle make this dream house truly a must to see!