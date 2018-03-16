高端地产新闻
在售 - Park City, UT, United States - ¥8,863,504
Park City, UT, 84098 - United States

4314 Holly Frost Court, Unit 8, Park City, Ut 84098

约¥8,863,504
原货币价格 $1,399,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (2 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 2623
    平方英尺

房产描述

Mountain Modern Contemporary Home Located at Canyons Resort This Mountain Modern Contemporary home located at Canyons Resort steps away from Skiing and the New Canyons Golf Course. With Beautiful views of Iron Mountain and the Canyon and minutes away from hiking and mountain biking trails makes this home a home away from home. Many upgrades to include, 12FT ceilings, wood beams in the living room and bonus room, Denali Quartz in the kitchen and master bath, hot tub, whole house humidifier and many more. Relax on your deck and enjoy the views.

上市日期: 2018年1月9日

MLS ID: 11704935

联系方式

分部：
Jess Reid Real Estate
代理经纪:
Matthew & Terry Sidford
(435)962-4544

周边设施

周边设施
