4314 Holly Frost Court, Unit 8, Park City, Ut 84098

房产描述

Mountain Modern Contemporary Home Located at Canyons Resort This Mountain Modern Contemporary home located at Canyons Resort steps away from Skiing and the New Canyons Golf Course. With Beautiful views of Iron Mountain and the Canyon and minutes away from hiking and mountain biking trails makes this home a home away from home. Many upgrades to include, 12FT ceilings, wood beams in the living room and bonus room, Denali Quartz in the kitchen and master bath, hot tub, whole house humidifier and many more. Relax on your deck and enjoy the views.