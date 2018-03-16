高端地产新闻
在售 - Banner Elk, NC, United States - ¥9,471,722
免费询盘

Banner Elk, NC, 28604 - United States

78 Summit Park Drive

约¥9,471,722
原货币价格 $1,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

ELK RIVER Located along one of Elk River's highest elevations, this Summit Park estate home provides all the elements of elegant mountain living at its finest. Enter the grounds of this home through the handsomely landscaped entrance, and find yourself surrounded by over 2 acres of carefully designed gardens and native Rhododendron. A thoughtfully designed and fully appointed floor plan provides easy one level living, with a spacious master suite, open and covered outdoor living spaces, and long range views of the Blue Ridge. Guests will enjoy a comfortably appointed entry level with a privacy and generous living space. Offering 4 bedroom suites and 5.5 baths, this home is ideal for entertaining friends, and bringing the family together. A paneled library and office, outdoor fireplace, elevator, and a three car garage are but a few of this properties special features.

上市日期: 2013年9月3日

MLS ID: N/A

联系方式

分部：
Elk River Realty
代理经纪:
Richard (Rick) Foster, II
(828)898-9777

