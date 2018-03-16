高端地产新闻
在售 - Charlotte, VT, United States - ¥12,481,132
免费询盘

Charlotte, VT, 05445 - United States

324 Wings Point

约¥12,481,132
原货币价格 $1,970,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3618
    平方英尺 (2.8 英亩)

房产描述

Once in the ownership of Reverend Wing for whom the area is named, and later the property of Sir Willfred Grenfell, knighted by the Queen of England in 1927, missionary to Labrador, Wings Point has been at well known point of reference to all boaters of Lake Champlain. Currently there is a wonderful compound on the 2.8 acres with a main house right on the water, a former boat house, and a studio. With over 600’ of lakeshore the property is clearly in the category of an irreplaceable asset.

上市日期: 2012年3月11日

MLS ID: VT0601

联系方式

经纪公司：
LandVest, Inc.
代理经纪:
Wade Weathers, Jr.
802-238-6362

周边设施

周边设施
联系销售团队
