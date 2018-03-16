2230 Wellesley Ave

房产描述

Brand new construction one of a kind modern home in key WLA neighborhood with Smart Home technology. Enormous living room family room dining room and open kitchen creates a great room style of living conducive for interacting with family and friends. Bi fold doors create interaction to the outside entertainment areas. Large enough to host a quartet yet intimate enough for a private dinner. Kitchen is fully equipped with stainless Thermador appliances and top of the line fixtures. Sleek Caesar stone counter tops and European styling cabinets.Total of 5 bedrooms with one bedroom downstairs and four bedrooms upstairs. 4 bathrooms plus laundry room. Attached garage with direct entry. Outside rear deck plus roof deck and balcony off master suite. This home was built under previous building codes that allowed more square footage. It cannot be duplicated.Metro close and minutes from Santa Monica beaches.