1249 N Doheny Dr

房产描述

Contemporary Villa located behind gates and hedges just above the Sunset Strip sets a new standard of living by combining modern luxury and stylish living with a resort like compound setting. Designed for entertaining on a grand scale the indoor and outdoor living spaces open to pool lawns and sculpture garden. Dramatic 2 story entry with sweeping staircase welcomes guests to grand living room and formal dining room. Exceptional quality in every finish from the gourmet kitchen with family room to screening room and more. Stunning master suite featuring luxurious dual baths and large custom designed walk in closets. There is also gym massage room and staff quarters. Gated motor court 2 car garage and circular motor court offering plenty of parking. This home was masterfully crafted and built by Bret Barett offering every amenity imagined. Completely private and secluded in one of the most sought after locations.