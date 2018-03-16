高端地产新闻
在售 - West Hollywood, CA, United States - ¥8,793,812
West Hollywood, CA, 90046 - United States

1253 1/2 N Formosa Ave

约¥8,793,812
原货币价格 $1,388,000
联排别墅

  • 3
    卧室
  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)
  • 1600
    平方英尺 (6738.0 平方英尺)

New Luxury Town Home in the Heart of West Hollywood! This stunning architectural residence features private dedicated 2 car garage & private 500 sf rooftop terrace w/kitchenette & views of Runyon Canyon Griffith Observatory & Century City. A bright open plan w/top of the line designer finishes the main level boasts 10 ft. floor to ceiling windows private balcony wide plank oak wood floors chef's kitchen w/custom cabinets Caesar stone & top of line appliances bedroom & full bath. 2 bedrooms en suite upstairs feature all stone baths large walk in master closet w/custom built ins & private laundry. Private rooftop terrace has bamboo wood floors & features kitchenette w/SS gas grill sink mini refrigerator stone counters TV/cable hookup & incredible views. This is the best value in West Hollywood and a must see!

MLS ID: 17291254

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Joshua Altman
310.595.3888

