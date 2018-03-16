高端地产新闻
在售 - West Hollywood, CA, United States - ¥7,526,692
West Hollywood, CA, 90046 - United States

1249 N Formosa Ave

约¥7,526,692
原货币价格 $1,188,000
联排别墅

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 1.5
    浴室 (1 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 1300
    平方英尺

房产描述

Luxury architectural 2BD/3BA town home in desirable West Hollywood with private direct access 1 car garage private front yard & large private rooftop terrace featuring unobstructed views from DTLA to the Hollywood Hills. A bright open plan w/top of the line designer finishes the main level boasts 10 ft. floor to ceiling windows private balcony wide plank oak wood floors chef's kitchen w/custom cabinets Caesar stone & top of line appliances & powder room.The spacious sunlit master bedroom features all stone bath large walk in master closet w/custom built ins & laundry. En suite entry level bedroom/den features all stone bath and overlooks private front yard. Private rooftop terrace has bamboo wood floors & features kitchenette w/SS gas grill sink mini refrigerator stone counters TV/cable hookup & incredible views. Amazing West Hollywood location! Must see!

MLS ID: 17291256

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Joshua Altman
310.595.3888

周边设施

周边设施
