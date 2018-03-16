Bridgehampton, Bridgehampton, NY, 11932 - United States
地址暂不公布
约¥77,927,880
原货币价格 $12,300,000
独立家庭住宅
5.0
英亩
房产描述
Extremely rare opportunity to purchase 5.4 PRIME ACRES in the heart of Bridgehampton!! This beautiful property is currently the largest property for sale zoned LI-40 in the Hamptons! It is located steps away from the Hampton Classic and sits in close proximity to the LIRR Bridgehampton station. This property offers a very special and unique opportunity for the new owner to establish or expand their business in this prime Bridgehampton location!!