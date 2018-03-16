高端地产新闻
在售 - Bridgehampton, NY, United States - ¥77,927,880
Bridgehampton, Bridgehampton, NY, 11932 - United States

地址暂不公布

约¥77,927,880
原货币价格 $12,300,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5.0
    英亩

房产描述

Extremely rare opportunity to purchase 5.4 PRIME ACRES in the heart of
Bridgehampton!! This beautiful property is currently the largest property for
sale zoned LI-40 in the Hamptons! It is located steps away from the Hampton
Classic and sits in close proximity to the LIRR Bridgehampton station. This
property offers a very special and unique opportunity for the new owner to
establish or expand their business in this prime Bridgehampton location!!

上市日期: 2017年11月27日

联系方式

分部：
East Hampton
代理经纪:
Caryn Duffy
631.324.1050 ext 4486

周边设施

