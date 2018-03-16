高端地产新闻
在售 - Sparta Twp., NJ, United States - ¥7,127,550
Sparta Twp., NJ, 07871 - United States

2 Arrowhead Trl

约¥7,127,550
原货币价格 $1,125,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2488
    平方英尺 (0.23 英亩)

房产描述

This is a beautiful, meticulously maintained lakefront home on the Peninsula in desirable Lake Mohawk. It was extensively renovated & updated in 2016 & will appeal to the most discriminating buyers. The gorgeous woodwork is reclaimed barn wood. The floor-to-ceiling windows let in sunlight to create a warm, comfortable ambiance & also provide magnificent views of the lake & stunning sunsets. The modern open floor plan is ideal for entertaining as well as day-to-day living. Each bedroom has sliders to a private balcony overlooking the lake. The location is also ideal. Walk to the country club & the shops & restaurants of White Deer Plaza. 5 minutes by car to the town center or private golf club. Combine all that with a top-notch school system & this is a home, a community & a lifestyle that is really special.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 3432804

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Mark Iussig
9737266610

