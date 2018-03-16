2 Arrowhead Trl

This is a beautiful, meticulously maintained lakefront home on the Peninsula in desirable Lake Mohawk. It was extensively renovated & updated in 2016 & will appeal to the most discriminating buyers. The gorgeous woodwork is reclaimed barn wood. The floor-to-ceiling windows let in sunlight to create a warm, comfortable ambiance & also provide magnificent views of the lake & stunning sunsets. The modern open floor plan is ideal for entertaining as well as day-to-day living. Each bedroom has sliders to a private balcony overlooking the lake. The location is also ideal. Walk to the country club & the shops & restaurants of White Deer Plaza. 5 minutes by car to the town center or private golf club. Combine all that with a top-notch school system & this is a home, a community & a lifestyle that is really special.



