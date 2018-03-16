高端地产新闻
在售 - Weston, CT, United States - ¥9,895,497
Weston, CT, 06883 - United States

34 Tall Pines Drive

约¥9,895,497
原货币价格 $1,561,888
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (7 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 7600
    平方英尺 (2.05 英亩)

房产描述

WELCOME to this elegant Center Hall Colonial. This grand home blends classic style with a peaceful inviting setting in the sophisticated yet welcoming neighborhood in Lower Weston mins. from downtown Westport, train and Merritt pkwy. Superb craftsmanship is evident as soon as you enter through magnificent hand-carved mahogany double doors into a 23 Ft high foyer graced with an elegant crystal chandelier. An exquisite staircase welcomes you to this 7,000+ sq. ft.oasis. Attn. to detail evident as you stroll from room to room. Extensive millwork, custom built-ins, marble and gorgeous wood floors, to the imported door knobs; the finest materials available were used throughout. Enjoy 5 fireplaces, 4 gas powered, all with custom-designed mantles. Public water,Gas hook up available. Huge Pool/spa

MLS ID: 101610

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Peggy Jorgensen
2036221100

