1344 Michillinda Avenue

A well maintained home located in the Upper Rancho Area of north Arcadia. Big circular driveway & electric gate to bring you the house with privacy. Elegant entrance leads you into a cozy & comfortable home. Good size living room with fireplace attached to formal dining room. Large family room features fire place & long glass doors to capture the back yard view. Open kitchen has center cook island & stainless appliances. Roomy master suite with wide bath room including shower, bath tub & double sinks. Professional landscaping with pool, spa, cabana, outdoor fire place,built in BBQ grill, various flowers & trees make good entertainment. Extra bonus room with bar & 3/4 bath can be the facility for in law or adult kids. Extra GYM room is a big plus. A really must see one in the area.



> View additional property information and more photos