高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Arcadia, CA, United States - ¥14,495,852
免费询盘

Arcadia, CA, 91006 - United States

1344 Michillinda Avenue

约¥14,495,852
原货币价格 $2,288,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 3824
    平方英尺

房产描述

A well maintained home located in the Upper Rancho Area of north Arcadia. Big circular driveway & electric gate to bring you the house with privacy.&#13; Elegant entrance leads you into a cozy & comfortable home. Good size living room with fireplace attached to formal dining room. Large family room features fire place & long glass doors to capture the back yard view. Open kitchen has center cook island & stainless appliances. Roomy master suite with wide bath room including shower, bath tub & double sinks. Professional landscaping with pool, spa, cabana, outdoor fire place,built in BBQ grill, various flowers & trees make good entertainment. Extra bonus room with bar & 3/4 bath can be the facility for in law or adult kids. Extra GYM room is a big plus. A really must see one in the area.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: AR17264585

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Dee Chou
6262541070

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Dee Chou
6262541070

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_